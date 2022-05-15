Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6: Tony Dalton on Lalo’s motivation

As we prepare for the next couple of episodes of Better Call Saul season 6, it feels fair to say that Lalo will make his presence felt.

Now, we come to the next important question: How in the world that is going to happen. We know that this character is dangerous, but he’s also meticulous. This is not the sort of person who will act recklessly. He was willing to travel across the Atlantic to meet up with Werner’s widow! He is playing the long game, and that’s what makes him such a good adversary to someone like Gus. These are two incredibly smart men who try to avoid mistakes at every turn.

So what is motivating Lalo at this point? It feels fairly easy to explain, but we do still appreciate what Tony Dalton had to say on the matter to AMC.com:

I think it’s vengeance [that drives him]. You know, they went into his house, they killed Lalo’s people, which you can obviously see he’s not happy about that. He says it in the first episode… to his uncle, to Tio. … “Screw everybody, screw Bolsa, screw Eladio, I’m going after [Gus] and I’m going to hurt him and I’m going to kill him the way that you taught me.” So yeah, he’s pissed.

The thing that makes Lalo so interesting is that in a lot of ways, we know that he fails — he doesn’t kill Gus! Walter White does. It’s possible that he is still out there within the Breaking Bad world, though, as Saul Goodman does reference the character in season 2. There are a lot of cracks that need to be filled in and it’ll be fascinating to learn how the writers choose to make that happen.

