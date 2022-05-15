Is The Equalizer new tonight on CBS? Are we going to be getting season 2 episode 18 in a matter of hours?

For those who don’t know, this episode is a more important one than most: We’re talking here about the season 2 finale! All signs point to this one being epic, as over the course of it you’ll be seeing Robyn McCall do what she can to stop her archnemesis Mason Quinn. This episode is airing tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, and we do tend to think there’s a reasonable chance at a cliffhanger at the end of it. The stakes are likely to be higher than ever in this hour, and we’d advise you to go ahead and expect things to get pretty personal. Could more people figure out the truth behind Robyn’s alter ego? There’s a good chance of that.

For a few more details right now on the story to come, be sure to check out the full The Equalizer season 2 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Exposed” – McCall’s determination to apprehend Mason Quinn, the criminal responsible for Bishop’s death, veers into a dangerous obsession that could cost her everything. Also, Delilah finally meets her mother’s vigilante team when she requires Mel and Harry’s help to prove a fellow classmate has made her best friend a victim of [something horrific], on the second season finale of the CBS Original series THE EQUALIZER, Sunday, May 15 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

For those unaware…

There is a renewal already in place for season 3 AND season 4! There’s nothing to worry about in the immediate future here and with that, you can just worry about what happens in the story itself. Whether or not that’s a good thing is certainly up for debate.

