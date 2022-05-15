This Is Us season 6 episode 17: A tale of many timelines?

We know that This Is Us season 6 episode 17 is going to be coming to NBC this Tuesday and at the center of it, of course, will be Rebecca. We’re going into it with the anticipation that it will be the end of her life.

“The Train” is going to be a tough episode. Expect a lot of tears and heartache from start to finish here. Also, expect a lot of the show’s trademark jumping through periods of time.

While we imagine we’ll spend a lot of the episode at the Pearson compound in the “future,” don’t be shocked if we still see extensive flashbacks that highlight characters like Jack and Miguel. Don’t be shocked if we see Rebecca’s parents once or twice, even if their relationship was not always great. “The Train” is the story of everyone Rebecca impacted, and of course everyone who impacted her. It’s hard to imagine a farewell to this character without Miguel and Jack being involved to some degree.

Also, we have to wonder here about the far future as a time period, as well. While we don’t think the show will spend a ton of time with an adult Jack Damon in this episode, the series introduced this time period for a reason. We personally like to think that a part of the series finale will be set there and we’ll get a much better sense of how the Big Three really move forward and live their lives. Rebecca wanted them to make their dreams come true and in some way, we could see that play out.

How many timelines do you think we’ll see in This Is Us season 6 episode 17?

