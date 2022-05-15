The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 photo: Is Weecha still alive?

As we prepare for The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 on NBC Friday, we know that there are questions (again) about the fate of Weecha Xiu. At the end of this past episode, the character put herself in a life-threatening situation. We more than understand her anger. Just remember for a moment here that Marvin Gerard threatened to kill her sister Mierce! She was going to be irate, especially since Mierce has been so uninvolved in a lot of the carnage.

So did Weecha end up getting herself killed? Let’s just say we have some good and bad news…

Based on the image above, it does feel like Diany Rodriguez’s character is still alive, but things are looking all that great for her. While she’s still alive, she’s hospitalized and is 100% not in good-enough shape to protect Reddington out in the field. That makes him all the more vulnerable, especially since Morgan died earlier this season and Dembe’s now with the FBI. He still potentially has Chuck, but his security team is lacking and Marvin may be looking to take him out.

At least Mierce’s also still alive too, right?

While we don’t think Fisher Stevens’ character wanted to be doing any of this, he also probably realizes that if Reddington is alive, he’ll probably come for him. This is a man who lives and breathes vengeance when he finds it necessary … and he absolutely will here. That feels fairly easy to predict.

What do you think is going to happen to Reddington on The Blacklist season 9 episode 21?

Will Weecha survive the season? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay here for more discussions the rest of the way. (Photo: NBC.)

