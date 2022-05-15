Is Colby Hollman leaving Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 14, and is his character of Wes dead? What happened to the character tonight?

Well, a good chunk of the episode tonight was about the Tower, and a battle that ensued that complicated things so much more for both Alicia and Strand. When it comes to the latter, he thought that he had all of this time to try and show Alycia Debnam-Carey’s character that he was doing things “the right way.” However, that wasn’t accurate. She’s dying, and because of that, he found himself all the more desperate.

Unfortunately for Strand, he’s so far gone at this point that he doesn’t see how others perceive him, and his decision to kill Wes is a great example of that. He did it as a means of getting the two to the roof, and he thought that this would show Alicia that he was trying to protect them. Wes, like so many others in the Tower, was a partial creation of his own ideology, something he was willing to battle against for the sake of Alicia. However, Alicia didn’t need Strand to kill Wes; she may have been able to appeal to him. (We’ll miss Hollman on the show, even if his character was only used sporadically.)

From where we stand, this death is the straw that breaks the metaphorical camel’s back. Strand is too far gone in Alicia’s eyes and she won’t be able to trust him. He’s just caused too much harm, and Alicia and Wes did have a history together. Now, the Tower is on fire and on paper, it doesn’t feel like Victor is going to survive this season.

Then again, couldn’t you also say the same thing about Alicia? It’s interesting to think about…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Fear the Walking Dead, including thoughts on the next new episode

What did you think about the events of Fear the Walking Dead season 7 episode 14?

Are you shocked by the death of Wes? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







