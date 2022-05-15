Is Yellowstone season 5 new tonight on the Paramount Network? Are there a lot of exciting headlines to report within this piece?

Here’s the good news that we can share first and foremost: There’s a lot to be excited about when it comes to the future now! We know that there is some work being done already to prepare for the new season, and there are already whispers out there about filming. We expect to see something more from the cast and crew in the coming weeks. It’s been over 20 months since filming began on season 4, so we imagine it has to be quite the reunion to get everyone back around each other again!

Now, of course, comes the bad news: There is no new episode of Yellowstone tonight. As great as it would be to have the show may on the air soon, that’s just not going to happen. The show can’t turn things around that quickly, and we’re probably going to be waiting at least two or three months.

In the interim, though, be sure to keep checking back for more updates! We know already that Jen Landon (Teeter) and Kathryn Kelly (Emily) are set to be series regulars, and that we will still be seeing John Dutton to some extent in the midst of his election. Production will be going on for the next several months, and there are fourteen episodes set for the new season. Prepare for them to air in two separate batches, and don’t be surprised if the show uses the first half of the season to launch or at least another prequel/spin-off within this world. We know, after all, that another show is coming in 1932, and there’s talk of a 6666 spin-off.

Let’s hope that the cast and crew have a great start to production! Also, that the show continues to be filled with awesome surprises.

