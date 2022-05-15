Saturday Night Live spoofs Jesse Williams headlines; Steve Martin cameo

Tonight’s new episode of Saturday Night Live wasted little time taking on some current events, including one revolving around Jesse Williams.

More than likely, you heard the stories about his Take Me Out performance of Broadway, and some photos that were leaked online after the fact. These drew harsh criticism for a multitude of reasons, including a violation of privacy and consent. We weren’t sure that SNL was going to be taking on this, largely because the main focus of the Williams headlines is something that can’t exactly be shown on network TV.

Yet, the writers did find a way to make things work. Most of that was thanks to Bowen Yang, who was the understudy who was supposed to drop trou halfway through the fake play that the show was putting on in the sketch. The whole premise here was around a stage production where all the understudies were brought in at the last minute. We’re not sure what that had to do with Take Me Out at all, but clearly it was just a vessel for the writers to talk about the Williams situation.

The one way that would’ve made this better, of course, was if the Grey’s Anatomy alum had actually turned up himself.

In other news…

We’re not surprised at all that Steve Martin showed up at some point in the episode. Remember that he co-stars with Selena Gomez on Only Murders in the Building. It was a pre-tape featuring himself alongside Aidy Bryant and personally, we appreciated this one a lot. Sure, it was silly, but sometimes, SNL is fine when they do a fart joke here and there. We can’t fault them from embracing the silly and stupid here and there.

