Blue Bloods season 13: When will filming begin in New York?

We know that a Blue Bloods season 13 is coming to CBS — and more than likely, it is going to premiere at some point in September or October.

What may be a little bit more of a mystery, at least to some people, is rather simple: When will it start filming? Is there going to be some sort of big announcement on that?

The first thing that we should note here is that more often than not, CBS doesn’t announce filming start dates for any of their shows, and we have a hard time thinking that is going to change here. Yet, at the same time we know that filming should probably start in July, since this is when it traditionally happens. It benefits the producers to get to work a couple of months before the premiere to get some episodes in the bank. Also, why wouldn’t you want to film in New York City during the summer? Great weather can at times help to create great episodes.

Typically, the cast and crew do announce in some form when filming is kicking off, so we tend to believe that they will do something similar here. Filming typically lasts until the spring, or at least that is the case with a 20-22 episode season. Nobody has officially announced an episode count yet for the new season, but we have a hard time thinking it’s going to change all that much.

What is changing for season 13? Well, there are a few things. For starters, Erin Reagan is officially running for District Attorney! There’s a chance for a lot of exciting stuff in here. The same goes for Maria Baez becoming a mother; her decision to adopt is a big one, and we hope that there are some updates on her new family here and there.

