Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? Why isn’t he on tonight?

Is Pete Davidson leaving Saturday Night Live? There are only two episodes left this season; unfortunately, the cast member is still MIA.

So what is going on here? It certainly feels at this point like he is departing at the end of the season, and we have to prepare ourselves for the moment that happens. The real shame is that if that is the case, he won’t have all that much of a proper send-off. Just imagine how much grander it could have been? Would it have been better if he exited last year?

We can’t speak exactly to why the comedian/actor is absent at this point, especially since he has been doing standup comedy and even is guest-starring on The Rookie coming up tomorrow night. If he’s doing this much other stuff, couldn’t he turn up at some point at Studio 8H? It feels like he’s ready to move on and honestly, we understand it. Is it because of the Kim Kardashian relationship? Not necessarily. He’s just been there a long time. At a certain point, cast members do want to take on some other projects, and he’s never been a traditional cast member. While he does do sketches, his best moments are often just being himself during segments on Weekend Update.

At this point, our hope is just that he’ll be around next week to do at least some sort of sketch announcing his exit — it’d feel pretty hollow and disappointing otherwise. We don’t think there is any ill will between him and the show, so don’t be too concerned about that. After all, we know that he’s working on a new Peacock series executive-produced by Lorne Michaels! That gives us hope that at some point, he will come back for an appearance as host whenever he does leave.

Once we have more confirmation on Pete’s long-term status, of course we’ll let you know.

Do you think for sure that Pete Davidson is leaving Saturday Night Live?

