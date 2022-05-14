Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 finale promo: Stabler vs. Donnelly

We’ve seen the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 finale promo, and at this point, there’s one word to describe it: Epic. Elliot Stabler has found himself a fascinating adversary in Donnelly, someone so connected to both his past and his present. Elliot has figured out the truth, butt what will he be able to do about it? Can he stop him before the situation worsens?

The promo below for “Friend or Foe” sets the stage for what feels like an epic battle with Christopher Meloni’s character on one side and then Denis Leary’s on the other. We do think this whole situation is aided by having such high-caliber actors in these roles. You can feel the gravity of the situation, as well as that feeling that almost anything could happen at any given moment.

Of course, there is still one thing we are fairly confident about: We won’t see Stabler killed off. What would that mean for a season 3? We’ve already seen his survive a hit on his life, Richard Wheatley and so much other stuff this season already — he should be able to take down Donnelly and some of his guys, right?

As for whether or not this whole arc will be resolved in the finale, we absolutely hope so. Nothing is ever guaranteed here, but we like the idea of starting off season 3 with something different and surprising … and then also something with a fantastic recurring guest stars. One of the reasons why the structure of Organized Crime works so well is that you’re able to convince these accomplished actors to come in for 6-8 episode stints. It’d be harder to do that for 22-episode runs and here, you can be assured that Stabler’s going to have some quality opponents at just about every turn.

What do you most want to see on the Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 finale?

