The Voice season 22: Gwen Stefani returning as coach!

While there aren’t a lot of super-firm details out there about The Voice season 22 as of yet, we can go ahead and reveal this: Gwen Stefani is back!

In an impromptu performance video on TikTok, the No Doubt singer made it clear that she will return as a coach this fall alongside John Legend and also her husband Blake Shelton. She’s appeared as a coach multiple times over the years, and also served as an adviser in some others.

Bringing back Gwen is probably a way for The Voice to continue capitalizing on not just her star power, but also her relationship with Blake and the rapport that she has with everyone on the show. That feeling of familiarity is one of the reasons why this show has done as well as it has over the years.

For the time being, The Voice has not announced who the final coach will be. The past few seasons have featured Kelly Clarkson on the panel, and we also saw in season 21 Ariana Grande make her debut. We think either one could be a possibility, but we do wonder if NBC and producers will seek out someone totally new in hopes of bringing a different energy to the panel than what they’ve had before. They certainly want there to be a lot of anticipation for season 22, especially since it will be coming back after one of the longest hiatuses in the US version of the show’s history. Until this year, The Voice typically was programmed with a fall and spring cycle; the network reduced that for the 2021-22 calendar, though with mixed results given that American Song Contest proved to be a pretty big disappointment in the ratings.

There is no official The Voice season 22 premiere date yet at NBC, but we expect it back in September. Head over to the link here to get more info now.

What do you think about Gwen Stefani returning for The Voice season 22?

Be sure to share in the comments below! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







