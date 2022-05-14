The Equalizer season 2 finale video: Delilah seeks out help

Tomorrow night you’re going to see The Equalizer season 2 finale on CBS, and this one’s going to be dramatic, complicated, and above all else exciting! After all, different parts of Robyn McCall’s life are going to come together in a way that they haven’t before, and who knows what the exact results of all of this are going to be?

The one thing that we can at least do to better set the stage here is share the sneak peek below, which is where Delilah meets up with Detective Dante and asks for his help. She has a friend who is currently going through a terrible time, thanks mostly to a photo that could be getting spread around. She wants justice to be served, but it’s a difficult position since there aren’t a lot of other people she wants involved. Coming forward to the police could help her get justice, but there are other components to it, as well.

This is why, in the end, we see a pivot on the part of Dante. He gives Delilah the contact information for the Equalizer, which of course we know is wonderfully ironic given that it’s her own mother. This storyline could link up in some fascinating ways! We know that Robyn will be busy in this episode looking to get justice in the wake of Bishop’s death, but we do think she’d make time for assisting a part of her own family.

Given that we’ve already got two more seasons set right now at CBS, it’s nice to know that there’s nothing to worry about when it comes to the long-term future here. Let’s just sit back and brace for the story as we have it for now, shall we? There may be twists ahead that you don’t see coming.

