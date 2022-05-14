Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 sneak peek: Jimmy needs help

Just in case anyone was wondering, Jimmy McGill is far from done sabotaging Howard Hamlin entering Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6. He may have been beaten up in the ring, but the metaphorical match is far from over.

In the sneak peek below via TV Insider, you can see Bob Odenkirk’s character utilize a newly-hired Francesca to help him with one of his latest shady plans: Getting in on a call regarding Sandpiper, the assisted-living company who HHM has been working with. It is this money that Jimmy and Kim are courting, and they want to be involved in just about every way possible.

With all of this in mind, of course it makes sense that the two would find a way to make sure they are aware of everything that is said on the call. Francesca pretends to be the daughter of one of the residents out of Amarillo, and it seems like she’s going to get all of the information they need. In a way, it’s easy to feel bad for Francesca since she’s clearly getting pushed into something she’s not 100% comfortable with. However, she’s still complicit; she agreed to take the job knowing Jimmy’s shady history, and she could have walked away from this at any time.

The longer Jimmy keeps practicing as Saul, and the more down the rabbit hole everyone close to him will become. We know how it ends for him, and we’ve seen already on this show Francesca desperately packing things away in a flash-forward. Things are going to get messy and for certain characters, the world could come crashing down around them.

