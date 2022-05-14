Legacies season 4 finale will offer closure following cancellation

There’s no denying at the moment that a lot of CW viewers are devastated. Legacies was canceled after four seasons this week, and it is far from the only show to get the axe. A whopping seven series were axed this week alone, and that’s without mentioning Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. In total, the network lost a huge chunk of its schedule, mostly due to decisions made at the top. There are discussions about a potential sale, and one of the things that comes along with that is a relatively blank slate.

While there’s not a lot of good news that we can share in a situation like this, we can at least make the following clear: There will be closure to Hope’s story. In a post on Twitter, executive producer Julie Plec noted that both of her shows (which also includes Roswell, New Mexico) will have a functional ending thanks to a warning coming down from the top in advance:

“Mark Pedowitz [and] his team at The CW had the class [and also the] grace to warn the shows that they might not survive, even if The CW wanted them … Because of that, the season finales of both shows were carefully crafted to also work as series finales.”

We wish, of course, that Legends of Tomorrow had a proper ending as well, but clearly there was either confidence or hope that it would be back. In the case of Legacies, the finale here could operate as something more than just the end of the series. It is functionally, the end of an era that dates back to the very start of The Vampire Diaries. This franchise has been a part of the network’s world for a solid thirteen years.

