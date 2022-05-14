Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale promo: How Barba returns

If you weren’t excited for the Law & Order: SVU season 23 finale before, there is another reason to be thanks to the promo below. Not is is Rafael Barba back, but his return sets the stage for one of the most dramatic cases in some time.

Let’s start with a look at the case itself — we’re talking here about a woman as a defendant who had been the victim of some brutal, heinous acts. In the aftermath of everything that transpires, Benson recognizes that she needs quality representation. Olivia at this point knows that this is not a world of black and white; there is a gray area, and she wants to do her best to make sure the right sort of justice is served.

Hence, Barba entering the picture, though it may be Rollins who actually calls on him. The relationship with Raul Esparza and Mariska Hargitay’s characters has been broken ever since the Richard Wheatley trial, while Barba made an extremely controversial move in taking on that client. He may have had a very specific reason for doing so, but does it even matter? He has some questions for Benson in the promo, and we’re not sure she’ll have an immediate answer for some of them.

The top priority of course here has to be justice; that supersedes everything else no matter the stakes. Yet, we do hope that at some point during this, there is going to be a way for these two to heal and get on slightly better terms. We know that we don’t want to see them at each other’s throats forever. There is no apparent good that comes from that, and we’d like to see a sort of healing moving into the already-renewed season 24.

