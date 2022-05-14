Our Kind of People canceled at Fox; no season 2 coming

While some may have seen it coming, the news may still be sad for a lot of people out there: There will be no Our Kind of People season 2 at Fox.

Tonight, the reports came in that the Yaya DaCosta drama was canceled after just one season. The reason is tied mostly to its lower ratings, as it was one of their least-watched dramas of the new season. We do think that the network brass were high on the concept, and they wanted another primetime soap to generate discussion on social media. Unfortunately, a lot of the series does come down to dollars and cents, and they were not there with the show in a way that they wanted.

Could a season 2 happen for Our Kind of People elsewhere? We’d say to never say never, but we’ll have to wait and see if there is some other network/service interested in it down the road.

In some other news, Fox has also canceled the comedy Pivoting, which we do think they wanted back. According to a report from Deadline, discussions for a season 2 here were down to the wire. At one point, a renewal was contingent on the cast and crew moving to Vancouver, which did not transpire at the end of the day.

As for some other shows…

We know the future is still to be determined on a few different shows. 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are likely to be brought back for additional seasons, and the same goes for The Resident. The Cleaning Lady was already renewed, and as of right now we think the future for Call Me Kat is somewhat up in the air following the season 2 finale. We expect more to be announced in the reasonably near future.

