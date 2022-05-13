The Rookie season 4: ABC orders Niecy Nash spin-off to series

Just in case you were wondering, you will see a lot more of The Rookie’s extended universe on ABC in the 2022-23 season!

Today, the network officially confirmed that they are bringing The Rookie: Feds to series. This is a show starring Niecy Nash as Simone Clark, the character who first turned up on the two-part backdoor pilot starting at the end of last month. It’s been long assumed that the spin-off would be picked up, and now it’s official. You can expect to see at least some other actors who were present in the pilot, but there’s inevitably going to be some changes over the summer.

Now that we know this show is set to air, the question now becomes what ABC wants to do with the schedule. Do they put these shows on back to back? We could see it for at least the fall, but one of them would probably have to conclude to make way for American Idol in the late winter/spring. Airing them back-to-back just seems for now to be the smartest move, largely because we’ve got so many other examples at this point of that working out well for networks. Take what NBC is doing with One Chicago, or what is happening with 9-1-1 on Fox.

In general, today has turned out to be a really fantastic one for ABC viewers, as there were no major cancellations. They previously axed Queens and Promised Land, and they committed today to more Big Sky, A Million Little Things, The Wonder Years, Home Economics, and The Conners. The Rookie was already renewed for another season, as was Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, and The Good Doctor. The same goes for breakout comedy Abbott Elementary and The Goldbergs.

