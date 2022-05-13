The Lincoln Lawyer season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Netflix?

Following today’s premiere on Netflix, can you expect The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 to happen? Or, are we officially at the end of the road?

It goes without saying, but we’re sure there are people out there who want more episodes and want them ASAP. After all, remember that author Michael Connelly has a dedicated audience, and there’s a lot of name recognition behind the story already.

Also, we do feel pretty confident in saying that the streaming service fundamentally needs a show like this. They have to keep coming up with ways to keep people engaged, and they don’t have as much when it comes to a legal drama catering to this specific audience. They’ve canceled a LOT of shows over the years, and with their stock prices being not-so-great as of late, they need to find at least a couple of stable hits. It’s possible that this could be one of them.

For the time being, though, we should tell you that there is no official season 2 renewal at Netflix. If there is one, we’d anticipate hearing more about it at some point over the next several weeks. This is a streaming service that typically waits around a month to gauge a show’s performance before figuring out whether to bring something bad or not. They never feel the need to rush anything along, and they also want to make sure that something they order more of will be binge-watched to the extreme. Otherwise, they could easily just shrug their shoulders and decide it’s not worth their time.

Provided that The Lincoln Lawyer does return for more, it’s our feeling that we’ll get more episodes at some point in 2023. Having a quick turnaround between seasons could be one way to generate more success here.

