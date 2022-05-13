American Horror Stories season 2 premiere date confirmed at Hulu

American Horror Stories season 2 is coming to Hulu this summer and, hopefully, it’s bringing with it legitimate scares.

Today, the streaming service and FX announced that the spin-off anthology series will be streaming starting on Thursday, July 21. We would imagine that the idea will be more or less similar to season 1, as is seemingly confirmed by the synopsis:

American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Since 2011, the creators of the AHS have redefined the horror genre with various installments featuring a creepy asylum, a coven of witches, a traveling freak show, a haunted hotel and the apocalypse itself. The television series sprouted a legion of dedicated fans who anticipate what terrors the next chapter will hold.

If there’s one thing we hope for season 2, it’s just that the quality of the individual episodes is a little bit better. There were a couple of shining stars in season 1, but also a number of duds and the show was in general way to reliant on Murder House, which was the setting of the iconic first season. Whether it be through casting or specific ideas, you need to take things to the next level this summer and come up with some exciting, refreshing ideas.

Ideally, we want to think of Horror Stories as almost a farm system for the regular show, and a way to get audiences engaged and excited for what could be coming up next. We’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

