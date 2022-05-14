The Blacklist season 9 episode 20: Did Marvin Gerard betray Reddington?

Entering The Blacklist season 9 episode 20, we knew in advance that we’d be learning a good many things. Take, for starters, the truth behind who betrayed Raymond Reddington. Was it Marvin Gerard, as so many people speculated?

Going into the episode, it felt fairly clear that Reddington’s lawyer was the most-likely person responsible for Liz’s death. He never liked the idea of her taking over the empire, and may have felt that killing was the only way to ensure that didn’t happen. He may have thought that the issue was (literally) dead and buried in the years following what happened, but then Raymond came back to the Task Force and started some of his old work again. It eventually become clear that he would need to cover his tracks — hence, the blackmail plot on Cooper. He tried to compromise the Task Force and at a certain point, blame it on a deceased Mr. Kaplan.

In our mind, we never thought Marvin did anything out of distaste for Reddington — it was instead out of love, and because he saw something that the Concierge of Crime just couldn’t see.

So is this theory right? Well, yes! Reddington figured out that it was Marvin before the Task Force did. His motives were much of what we expected, but the twist was how he planted the tracker on Liz — right in front of Reddington, and while he served them coffee and tea.

What did you think we were going to learn on The Blacklist season 9 episode 20?

