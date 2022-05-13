The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 spoilers: The two-part finale begins…

We hope that you are ready for The Blacklist season 9 episode 21; after all, it is 100% setting up the endgame for this season. This is the first of a two-part event, one where Reddington’s true enemy is finally exposed. He’s going to know who betrayed him, but why? What more is there for the show to set up here?

Obviously, everything that happens in part 1 is going to set the stage entirely for part 2; from there, we expect that the stage will be set further for season 10, which has already been renewed. Let’s just go ahead and say that things are going to get crazy.

The full The Blacklist season 9 episode 21 synopsis below doesn’t give away much, but we do think it’s done a reasonably good job of setting up where things go from here:

05/20/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Red and the Task Force spring into action after learning who betrayed them. TV-14

So what can be done once the traitor is revealed? It feels like for Reddington, his objective is going to be pretty simple: Kill them. He’s murdered people for less, and the only person who’s seemingly ever been spared after hurting him is Dembe … though Dembe has don’t anything on this exact level. Can someone convince Reddington out of it? How slick and shifty is this opposition? That’s another thing well worth thinking about for now.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 21?

Do you think that this will carry over directly into the finale? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back around — there are more updates coming that we don't want you to miss.

