Is Blue Bloods new tonight on CBS? Within this article, we come bearing an answer on that — and, of course, a look to the future.

So where do we begin here? There are a handful of topics we could go ahead and get into, but let’s start with the bad news: There is no new installment airing in a handful of hours. There’s also not one coming on the air for the next few months. Unfortunately, last week marked the season 12 finale for the Donnie Wahlberg – Tom Selleck drama. Hopefully it gave you enough warm fuzzies to last a good while! This isn’t always a show that prioritizes cliffhangers, though there were two clear reveals that will influence the future: Baez decided to become a mother and Erin opting to run for District Attorney.

In some ways, we expect these two changes to lay the groundwork for what will be coming next season. While neither one of them is some seismic, world-altering twist to the story, it’s enough of a change to leave us curious as to much different their lives will be. They may not even be mentioned every single episode!

Fundamentally, we don’t think that anyone on Blue Bloods is currently looking towards the hiatus and thinking that this is the time to reinvent the whole show. It knows who it is, just like it knows what viewers enjoy out of it. They’ll cater to that and try to last on CBS however long they can. So long as Selleck wishes to preside over family dinner, we do have a feeling that things will keep going. (Or, at least we hope — we didn’t think the network would go through with canceling Magnum PI at this time.)

