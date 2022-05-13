The Conners season 5 renewal official; The Wonder Years, more returning

We had a good feeling that The Conners would be renewed for a season 5 at ABC. Isn’t it nice to know now that it’s 100% coming back?

Today, the network confirmed that the family comedy / Roseanne follow-up would get another run; this was first discussed when the majority of the core cast signed new deals to return. This happens on a year-to-year basis with this show, as it has a unique status where its actors did not sign a six-year contract when this idea was first conceived.

In addition to getting more of The Conners, we also have some good news for some family comedies as well: The Wonder Years is being brought back for a season 2, and you will also be seeing a Home Economics season 3. This means that the entire Wednesday comedy block is coming back, as The Goldbergs was already confirmed to be returning. In general, it’s been a great year for ABC comedies; Black-ish is the only show confirmed to not be coming back, and that’s because it recently aired its series finale.

Across the board, ABC fans can breathe relatively easy. While The CW unleashed a complete bloodletting on their lineup yesterday and CBS canceled a handful of shows, ABC is showing some relative stability. While they canceled Promised Land earlier this year and Queens relatively recently, the rest of their lineup is looking pretty stable. We’ll also hear more soon about some of their pilots before too long, so we will keep our eyes peeled for some of that, as well.

Next week, we should get a better chance to see where so many different shows are placed on the schedule — just keep your eyes peeled for the ABC upfront presentation.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Conners right now

What do you think about The Conners being renewed for a season 5 over at ABC?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







