Shark Tank preview: Springer, Driftline, Chill-N-Reel, and Stryx

Tonight on Shark Tank, you’re going to have a chance to see Springer, Driftline, Chill-N-Reel, and Stryx step into the Tank. Will any of them emerge with a deal? This is absolutely something to think about entering the episode!

We’ll say that one of the things we’re excited about in regards to this episode is that you have a lot of simple innovations here — they fundamentally look to fix a common problem. These are the sort of products that can work really well on this show, provided of course that they are well-presented.

Want to get a few more details on what you can expect, including product links and a whole lot more? We’ve got you covered…

“Episode 1324” – Entrepreneurs from Lawrence, New York, want to change the way men fix their appearance with their line of cosmetics to help clear up imperfections instantly. Entrepreneurs from Encinitas, California, hope to make a splash with their stylish watersport apparel brand that provides athletes with comfort and protection. Siblings from Austin, Texas, pitch their travel product designed to keep pups hydrated during any excursion; while entrepreneurs from Sand Springs, Oklahoma, hope to reel in a Shark with their fun solution to drinking a beverage while fishing on “Shark Tank,” airing FRIDAY, MAY 13 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following the premiere.

Springer – This is a fantastic idea, and we say this as someone who has traveled with a dog and had to dump out excess water or deal with a mess anytime we wanted to keep them hydrated. This is a water bottle with a bowl attachment that can be easy filled; after the dog is done having a drink, the water can then be transferred right back into the bottle. It’s both simple, affordable, and easy to demonstrate — a must for the Tank.

Chill-N-Reel – Introducing a fishing reel that, somehow, also doubles as a way to drink your favorite insulated beverage. We’re not sure that we ever expected a koozie/fishing accessory to come into the Tank, but here we are! This could sell, but our #1 concern is that it’s a little too niche for mainstream buyers. Will diehard fishing fans be enough to reel in a Shark?

Driftline – It’s possible this brand could suffer a similar problem, since you’re going to need customers looking for clothing that has the functionality of a wetsuit with the style and “cool” factor of board-shorts. Yet, we do think there could be a large market for this with surfers, especially on the West Coast where the water can be pretty cold in certain times of year. It provides warmth, prevents chasing, and allows you to be stylish all at once.

Stryx – This is a line of skincare products for men designed to moisturize, conceal imperfects, and become a part of your daily routine. The packaging is smart and slick and from here, it really comes down to the pitch and the price point. You’re relying on a consumer base to give you a chance and even if it works extremely well, marketing becomes a challenge.

