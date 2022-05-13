A Million Little Things scores season 5 renewal, likely to be final season

As we prepare for the season 4 finale next week, we no longer have to worry about the future for A Million Little Things — it’s been renewed!

Of course, this news does come with a disclaimer. While ABC is not labeling season 5 of the drama the final one, Deadline reports that it will likely be the case. Given the declining ratings (a cause in part of changing timeslots), we’re not too shocked by this. Instead, we’re just happy that there is a final season at all — think about what The CW did earlier this week, where they canceled a whopping seven shows on one day! ABC is showing a lot more generosity to their viewers, giving both A Million Little Things and fellow bubble drama Big Sky more episodes. Meanwhile, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, The Good Doctor, and The Rookie all previously received renewals.

In learning about a potential final season in advance, creator DJ Nash can work with his writers to serve up closure to most key storylines and answer any lingering mysteries. That is appreciated, and we think that doing this is a gesture of goodwill to other writers/creators looking to have programming at the network. It shows that they could have opportunities to succeed here, which we think is often welcome.

Hopefully, we’ll have some more news on season 5 next week, including when it airs and the approximate episode count. We wouldn’t be shocked if the series has a smaller overall order, or if it is held until midseason or some other point to allow a new show to get the heavier promotion for the fall. That happens a lot with series on their way out.

