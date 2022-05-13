Yellowjackets season 2 spoilers: Are we for sure meeting an older Van?

There’s a ton of stuff to be excited about when it comes to Yellowjackets season 2, and we’ve hoped for a while to meet an older version of Van.

Why? For starters, the younger version played by Liv Hewson is fantastic. There are supernatural undercurrents throughout a lot of the Showtime drama, and you see them with this character somehow finding a way to survive so many near-death experiences.

We should note that at the time of this writing, it’s not 100% confirmed that we will be meeting older Van. However, it’s close to it! In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress behind older Shauna in Melanie Lynskey made it clear she thinks “they’re gonna cast an older Van.” We imagine that she would have a good sense of that, and we hope that something more comes out later this summer after filming begins.

It’s already been confirmed that we will be seeing an older version of Lottie, the presumed Antler Queen (key word: presumed) who we saw becoming more and more of a powerful presence in the past. We’re sure that some other members of the soccer team won’t make it to the present; for now, though, there are a lot of people whose future remains by and large ambiguous. That’s one of the driving mysteries, of course, as we await what lies ahead.

