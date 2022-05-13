Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 spoilers: A flaw in the plan

There’s a chance you knew already that Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7 is going to be the last episode before the hiatus. We’re excited to see what the writers have cooked up here! The title for it is “Plan and Execution,” and we wonder if this is where Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler are finally going to try and screw over Howard Hamlin entirely. We know, after all, that it’s been their goal for a good while now.

Here’s the bad news for them: Early indications suggest that they won’t quite get what they want in this episode.

New Better Call Saul video! Take a look below if you are curious to get some more insight all about this past episode of the AMC series. Once you take a look at that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — that is the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates.

AMC isn’t releasing a LOT about this episode as of now, but the short synopsis is absolutely intriguing: “Jimmy and Kim deal with a last-minute snag in their plan.” The fact that the two are trying to “deal” with the snag makes us think that they can figure it out, and of course we hope that they do! This show is better when these two characters are able to wheel and deal a little bit.

Do we know that something bad is most likely going to come Kim’s way eventually? Sure, but we also don’t think we are 100% there yet. The time will come when this becomes more of a concern for us; we’re more worried about what is about to happen to Howard, since there’s a pretty good chance that the whole boxing match will end up backfiring in a pretty big way.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Better Call Saul

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6 episode 7?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more information you won’t want to miss. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







