Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? Is season 5 happening?

Is Magnum PI new tonight on CBS? It goes without saying, but we know there’s a demand for more of this story — especially after what we saw on this past episode.

Unfortunately, within this piece we have a double-dose of bad news to report, starting with the fact that there is no new episode on the air tonight. Why? Last week was the season 4 finale. Magnum and Higgins admitted to their feelings, kissed, and then that was it.

Also, it turns out that this episode was the series finale. The show was shockingly canceled this week, despite decent ratings and a fan base that was eager for more. We would hope that we would see it picked up somewhere else, but this is the sort of thing that is really dependent on studio Universal TV shopping the property around. It looks as though disputes over the license fee between the studio and CBS prompted the cancellation — we are in an era where networks love to have full ownership of their programs as much as they possibly can, and that’s always going to create conflicts for some that are deeper in their run. Unless you are an enormous hit, you are susceptible to being canceled at any given moment.

We wish the TV industry wasn’t a climate where everything had to be ruled by dollars and cents, but we suppose you could say that about a number of different industries in the world as a whole. This show had plenty of reasons to stick around, and it’s a shame that we’re not going to get a chance to see some of what the writers had cooked up moving forward. We’re sure that there were at least some ideas on what season 5 could look like.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

Are you still shocked that Magnum PI is over at CBS?

Where do you think the story could have gone within season 5? Be sure to share in the comments! After you do just that, we suggest you also stick around for additional TV stories. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







