Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, May 14, 2022?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we going to see a new episode for the second straight week? Of course, there is a lot of great stuff we want to get into here!

So where should we begin? We suppose the best place is sharing the news that there is, in fact, a new installment coming in just a matter of hours. Not only that, but it’s one featuring a pretty notable host in Selena Gomez. The same goes for musical guest Post Malone.

We’ve said it before, but it’s worth repeating that we are still very-much surprised at the fact that the Only Murders in the Building star has not appeared as a host before. She’s been a performer, and a comedic performer no less, for a significant chunk of her life! Yet, it’s possible that this is the time that it worked best for her. We think there’s a chance for her to do a lot of fun stuff tonight, and we wouldn’t be shocked if Steve Martin and Martin Short, her co-stars on the Hulu comedy, stop by. The two are probably as prolific as anyone in the history of the show who isn’t primarily known as a former cast member.

With this being the second-to-last episode of the season, we’re also preparing ourselves in advance for this episode to be a little more poignant. It may not be obvious in all of the sketches, but we do have to prepare ourselves for some departures soon. It’s possible that we could be seeing some of the final sketches for at least a couple of people in the cast here very soon — nobody is 100% confirmed to be leaving at the end of this season, but at this point we have to prepare for anything.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SNL!

What do you want to see from Selena Gomez as the host for Saturday Night Live tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







