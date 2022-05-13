Saturday Night Live: Natasha Lyonne to host season 47 finale

This morning, Saturday Night Live announced some of what you can expect for the season 47 finale, and that includes Natasha Lyonne as the host!

Lyonne is coming off of the release of Russian Doll season 2, so in that sense we understand why the sketch show would want to bring her on board for the gig now. Yet, we’ll also admit that we’re somewhat surprised not to be seeing a former cast member or a multi-time host at the end of the season. We had a similar reaction last season when The Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy had an opportunity to close things off. (There is an interesting connection between Lyonne and SNL already, as she had a long-term relationship until recently with former cast member Fred Armisen.)

Do we think Natasha could absolutely do a great job? Sure, but we have to also prepare for a lot of different things to be going on in this episode. There’s a reasonably good chance that this will be the final episode featuring some of the long-term cast members. Pete Davidson’s barely been on the show as it is lately, so there’s a pretty good chance this episode will be his swan song. Meanwhile, we’re anticipating that someone within the group of Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Aidy Bryant could say goodbye at the end of the season. Kenan Thompson could leave pretty much whenever he wants, but with the cancellation of his show Kenan earlier this week, we actually think it benefits him now to stay put for a little while longer.

For those wondering, pop band Japanese Breakfast will be making their SNL debut as the musical guest in the finale.

Note that this weekend you’re going to have a chance to see Selena Gomez host the show for the first time. You can get some more news about that over at the link here.

