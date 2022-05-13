Is The Blacklist new tonight over on NBC? Are we going to have more to discuss on season 9 episode 20 in the immediate future?

We know that the level of intrigue entering “Caelum Bank” is high, much as it should be. There are only three episodes left this season, and the final two are going to be geared all around Reddington facing off against presumably one of his own — the person responsible for putting much of the story in motion this season. We imagine that a thrilling conclusion is coming, and that’s all leading into a season 10 — which thankfully, has already been renewed!

Well, here is where we come bearing a little bit of good news: You will be seeing episode 20 on the air tonight! This episode should be fun and stuffed full of adventure, but also still important to the future of these characters. You can see the full synopsis for “Caelum Bank” below, just in case you’re curious for more specifics:

05/13/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : In an effort to reveal his true enemy, Red turns to the Task Force to help ground a flying fortress bank. TV-14

We do think you’re going to learn a lot within this episode, though of course you probably won’t learn everything. After all, isn’t this a show that wants to keep at least a few cards close to the vest? The longer that they can hold on to at least a handful of their secrets, the better off things are going to be for them in the end.

Where do you things are going as we approach The Blacklist season 9 episode 20?

