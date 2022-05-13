The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 video: The Caelum Bank mystery

Tonight on NBC you’re going to have a chance to see The Blacklist season 9 episode 20, and we have a feeling already that this one is going to be fun.

So what can you expect to see across “Caelum Bank”? Think in terms of a heist story, one where Raymond Reddington is going to need to go to desperate lengths in order to figure how to get what he wants from a flying fortress bank. This is one that apparently holds a precious account of his, and it was used to send over money to LaCroix’s assassin earlier this season. The answers to who is responsible for Liz’s death are so close, and yet still so far.

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to get some thoughts on where tonight’s episode could be going. Once you take a look at that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! There are other updates ahead that we don’t want you to miss.

In the sneak peek below via Cinema Blend, you can at least get a little more insight into what the struggle ahead is going to look like. In it, Reddington makes it clear what he wants from Caelum Bank, but also how difficult it’s going to be to learn the truth. It’s basically a ghost within the skies, and both finding it and also getting what you want from the bank’s operator is a near-impossible feat. It’s clear that Reddington is going to need the help of the Task Force.

So why are they willing to assist him? The answer here is actually rather simple: They do want to help Harold Cooper! Even if there’s a real understanding that Reddington is some master criminal and assisting him is not always ideal, there is a lot of respect for Cooper in that room. They want to ensure he can get his old position back.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Blacklist season 9 episode 20?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







