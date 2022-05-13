The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 photo: Will Park be okay?

The Blacklist season 9 episode 20 could prove to be the eye of the storm for a handful of characters, and for a number of reasons.

For starters, we know that Raymond Reddington is going to be desperate to find who made the payments out of his bank. This may be, after all, what he needs in order to discover his true enemy. We’ve been building towards something emotional and epic for quite some time, and the final episodes could be largely about the final showdown … or so we hope.

As for elsewhere in the episode, it seems as though Park’s future with the Task Force could also prove to be in doubt. Remember her migraines? Based on the photo above, it looks like she’s still struggling and the longer they go, the more she could struggle to be out in the field. This could leave the Task Force shorthanded even more than they already are. Remember for a moment that Aram is already the interim boss due to Harold’s issues with the Blackmailer. He’s running out of time to figuring out his own mystery.

Meanwhile, it looks as though Ressler is on the mend after his battle to stay sober, but he still has some ghosts from the past. As a matter of fact, some of these ghosts are enough that they could wreck him if something comes out at the wrong time. Everything is on the table insofar as chaos goes during the finale.

