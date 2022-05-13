Young Sheldon season 5 episode 21: Did George leave Mary?

Tonight’s Young Sheldon season 5 episode 21 paved the way for the finale, and it did so my showing the Cooper family falling apart.

We’ve known for ages that the relationship with Sheldon’s parents eventually crumbled; the older version of him on The Big Bang Theory has told plenty of tales. We’ve heard for George Sr.’s infidelity, just as we also know he eventually dies while Sheldon is still reasonably young. Depending on how long the show goes, we imagine we’re going to get there.

For the sake of tonight, though, we saw George walk out on Mary, feeling like she was way too close to youth pastor Rob. The jealousy increased tenfold after Rob made a house call after the church cast Mary aside for her son getting Mandy pregnant.

What we can tell you is that the relationship between George and Mary is not 100% over, or at least not yet. The promo below signals that the two are still talking, and are struggling to find employment in order to make ends meet. Georgie also needs money, which makes sense given that he’s having a baby. Mandy is letting him be at least a part of the process to a certain extent, even though she’s already lost quite a bit in her own life as a result of all of this.

We don’t think any heartbreaking milestone within Sheldon’s life is necessarily going to come in the blink of an eye, and that is something that the writers are clearly trying to establish at this point. Instead, they are making it more of a slow and steady process. Will events even be 100% accurate to how Big Bang Theory Sheldon describes them? That’s another interesting question.

