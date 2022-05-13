Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 22 (finale): Stabler’s dad!

As you prepare for Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 22 on NBC next week, have your tissues on standby. This episode is going to be the epic finale, and we know that “Friend Or Foe” is going to be as emotional for Elliot Stabler as you’re going to see. If much of the Richard Wheatley story was about his wife, he’s dealing with something now close to his father. Webb is proving to be a noteworthy adversary, and the same goes for Donnelly in a way.

At this point, some of Stabler’s foes are going to scatter in the wind … but can they be found? What happens in the event that they are? It’s easy to be excited for what should prove to be a showdown, and we have to hope that there’s some element of closure at the end. Elliot’s got so many demons and he’s also made his fair share of mistakes. We’d love nothing more than to see him eventually find some happiness when the dust settles.

Curious to get a few other details now all about what to expect? Then check out the full Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 22 synopsis below:

05/19/2022 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Thursday) : As Stabler confronts the truth about his father, he unknowingly affects his situation with the Brotherhood. The taskforce works to track down Webb, who’s gone off the grid. Donnelly will stop at nothing to ensure he isn’t caught. TV-14

As you watch this episode, you can at least do so with confidence as the series has already been renewed for a third season. While there isn’t any word as to what the next batch of episodes will look like, we wouldn’t be surprised if the finale offers up some sort of minor tease.

