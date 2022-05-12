Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Are we going to see season 2 episode 17 arrive in just a matter of time? There’s so much to dive into, and there are also so many characters in danger!

Herein lies the good news: You won’t have to wait too long to see more chaos from this world, and featuring most of these characters. There is an episode airing tonight titled “Family Matters” and at the center of it could be Jenny trying to both find and save Travis. While all of this is going on, Cassie’s going to have her own priorities — dealing with Scarlett, who is ready to come at her if she gets anywhere close to Phoebe. It feels like Scarlett could easily take the place of Ronald as the show’s long-term Big Bad, which makes some sense given that the two spent so many time together a little earlier this season.

To get a few more details as to what lies ahead, all you have to do is check out the full Big Sky season 2 episode 17 synopsis below:

“Family Matters” – A concerned Jenny searches for Travis while Scarlett, desperate to protect her daughter, Phoebe, makes an unexpected phone call that could change the course of more than one life. Elsewhere, tensions rise at the Bhullar ranch when Jag finds out the truth about his father and Travis’ identity is revealed, leading Alicia to advise Veer it may be time to step down, on “Big Sky,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

No matter what transpires here, there’s one thing that we can say with a reasonable amount of confidence: It’s probably going to carry into the big finale. This is a show that will want to deliver some jaw-droppers, and we hope that this will be carried into a season 3. (Big Sky has yet to be renewed or canceled.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Big Sky season 2 episode 17?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to score other updates that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







