Is Walker new tonight on The CW? Season 2 episode 17 spoilers

Is Walker new tonight at The CW? Are we going to be seeing season 2 episode 17 arrive in its typical timeslot on the network?

Obviously, it goes without saying we want Jared Padalecki and the rest of the cast soon — ultimately, we just need something good on The CW to distract us from all the sad stuff that’s happened there today. If you missed the news, the network canceled a whopping seven shows including Walker’s timeslot companion Legacies. It was a lot to take in at once time, and while we’re pleased that Walker is coming back (and getting a prequel!), we’ll miss the other shows.

Unfortunately, Walker will not be back on the air for a good while. The plan right now is to have the series back with new episodes on Thursday, June 2. From there, you will see installments every week through the end of the season. To get some the news on what is immediately around the corner, all you gotta do is check out the full synopsis below:

IN FLUX – Twyla (guest star Karissa Lee Staples) is tapped to assist the Rangers on a case as she and Cordell (Jared Padalecki) are beginning to grow closer. Meanwhile Stella (Violet Brinson) re-evaluates her feelings for Todd (guest star Cameron Vitosh) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) while Geri (Odette Annable) extends an olive branch to Denise (guest star Amara Zaragoza). America Young directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#217). Original airdate 6/2/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

If that’s not enough for you, why not check out the promo? That should be enough to get you psyched for what lies ahead…

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 17?

Are you sad to be waiting for a good while to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: The CW.)

