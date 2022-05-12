Law & Order season 21 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: An SVU crossover?

Next week on NBC, you’re going to see something big in Law & Order season 21 episode 10. This is the emotional finale, and it’s one that could feature the biggest case in quite some time.

So how big are we talking? Well, there’s a chance you could see known other than Olivia Benson in this story at some point. Mariska Hargitay is the face of the franchise at this point, and it makes sense after she’s been around for well over two decades. She could bring her expertise to the mothership here for a case that is emotional to Cosgrove, and one that needs a high-ranking officer with a particular expertise.

Beyond just a possible SVU crossover, this episode is also going to feature a murder involving an off-duty NYPD officer, and it’s the sort of case with larger implications. It’s one thing solving a difficult case without public attention; once more eyes are on you, however, everything changes. Check out the full Law & Order season 21 episode 10 synopsis with additional insight as to what lies ahead:

05/19/2022 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Thursday) : The murder of an off-duty NYPD detective threatens to tear the city apart. Cosgrove mourns the loss of a friend and asks Capt. Benson for help solving the case. McCoy and Price disagree on how to prosecute the culprit, sparking sharp condemnation from all sides. TV-14

The good news

No matter what happens, and no matter if there’s a big cliffhanger in this episode or not, we know that there’s a season 22 renewal already set at the network.

If there’s bad news, we’re wondering what the future will hold for Anthony Anderson. Following his run on ABC’s Black-ish, the actor signed a one-year deal to return to this franchise. Will he come back after the finale? Time will tell…

Related – Want to see the new promo for the next new episode of Organized Crime?

What do you most want to see on Law & Order season 21 episode 10 when it airs on NBC?

Do you think the finale will have a cliffhanger? Be sure to share in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other discussions. (Photo: NBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







