Young Sheldon season 5 episode 22 (finale) spoilers: Big changes?

Next week on CBS you are going to be seeing Young Sheldon season 5 episode 22, and it goes without saying it’s one of the biggest ones of the year. This is the season finale, and it could represent a pretty significant change in the life of the title character. He’s starting to confront puberty, and that could mean big changes for him — and then, there’s everything that is going on with his family.

We know already that we’re going to be seeing a lot more of Mandy in season 6, as Emily Osment has been promoted to series regular! We also have questions all about Sheldon’s family in general, as there are major events referenced in The Big Bang Theory that still have not transpired. While it’s clear that Sheldon cooper has some wonderful memories from his childhood, there are also moments of melancholy. He’s going to have to prepare for a little bit of both as we see the story progress further and further.

For a few specifics that we can offer up now (obviously, the writers aren’t going to give anything too bit away now), go ahead and check out the Young Sheldon season 5 episode 22 synopsis:

“A Clogged Pore, a Little Spanish and the Future” – Sheldon struggles to cope with the first signs of puberty. Also, Mary and George Sr. hunt for new jobs, and Georgie and Meemaw take a business trip across the border, on the fifth season finale of YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, May 19 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

