Halo season 1 episode 9 (finale) spoilers: The humanity of Master Chief

Next week on Paramount+ you will see Halo season 1 episode 9 — otherwise known as the big finale. How epic and dramatic are things going to get?

We don’t want to gloss over the fact that the show as of late has been polarizing — really polarizing. There have been some huge swings that are totally different from the source material, including that scene with John and Makee in episode 8 that we certainly did not expect. The show is trying to explore characters on here that you didn’t always get in the video games, but with mixed results.

Based on what we’re seeing from the finale, though, it does appear as though the story is moving in a fairly solid, fascinating direction. A lot of that starts with what is going on with Master Chief himself now, as Dr. Halsey and so many Spartans have turned against him. This is a man largely on an island, trying his best with very few on his side to convince people that they are more than just their creation. The finale of Halo is shaping up to be a story about childhood trauma as much as anything else, and you can see a little bit of that play out within the sneak peek at the bottom of this episode. (You can see it near the end of the latest Halo: Declassified episode.)

As for whether or not there’s going to be a cliffhanger at the tail end of this episode, it feels reasonably likely that this is something that we’re going to see. Just remember that Halo has already been renewed, so there probably isn’t a lot of pressure to tie together every loose end that is out there.

