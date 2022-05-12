The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 7 preview: The last before finale

Next week, The Flight Attendant season 2 episode 7 is going to air on HBO Max, and there is absolutely a lot of ground to cover.

First and foremost, we feel like we should go ahead and note that there are only two episodes left this season, and that’s strange when you think about how much story is still out there. It almost feels like we need another two after the fact! In our mind this season has been a little more disjointed than the first, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing. The performances from Kaley Cuoco and Sharon stone in episode 6 were next-level, but it remains to be seen if they will be spending a lot of lot of additional time together coming up.

After all, remember that there are a number of other issues that need to be addressed! Take, for starters, the fact that Cassie’s lookalike is still on the loose and doing some terrible things, and there is a pretty good chance that she is the final name on the hitlist. She may have to work that much harder to protect herself after now, and it looks like we could be gearing up for a pivotal showdown at the Santa Monica Pier. The CIA is not entirely her friend anymore, and she may have to rely on some people who are not even in the spy game for some help at this point. To be specific, we are speaking here about her friends. We hope that she’s okay with leaning on them, and we hope that she can find a healthier, happy version of herself by the end of all of this.

Since we are so close to the finale at this point, can we hope for a season 3 already? We know that we want it, even if we’re sure that Cuoco is probably exhausted and could use a break after all of this as of late.

