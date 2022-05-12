Mr. Mayor, Kenan, The Endgame canceled at NBC; Young Rock renewed

NBC has wasted little time today finalizing the future of some of their lineup. We heard earlier today that American Auto was renewed for a season 2. Meanwhile, we’ve now learned that a pair of comedies (Kenan and Mr. Mayor) have been canceled alongside a drama in The Endgame.

Are we sad about some of these? Absolutely, especially since Kenan and Mr. Mayor are shows that had so much promise. They had huge stars in Kenan Thompson and Ted Danson who previously had big hits at the network; however, they each lost a big chunk of viewers in their second seasons.

Meanwhile, The Endgame never had all that much of a chance in the first place. The show had weak lead-ins throughout most of its run and was largely panned by critics. It also struggled from comparisons to other shows like The Blacklist, which has already been renewed for a season 10.

On the renewal side, the network has also picked up comedies in Young Rock and Grand Crew. The latter comes as a little bit of a shock, largely because it generated lesser ratings than most of the other comedies on this list. However, it also got stronger and stronger creatively over the course of its first season, and we tend to imagine that it came in at a lesser price tag than some other series with big-name actors at the top of the call sheet.

Be prepared for a lot more in the way of renewal/cancellation news across the board, as we’re going to find out a lot about a number of different shows over the course of the next several hours. Typically, it’s the final Friday before upfronts where the axe starts swinging a little bit stronger; that seems to be different this week.

Are you shocked that Kenan, Mr. Mayor, or The Endgame are canceled?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stay at the site for other updates that you do not want to miss.

