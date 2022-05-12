Is Grey’s Anatomy new tonight on ABC? We we going to see more of the medical drama alongside Station 19?

At this point, it’s probably clear that we’re in the final stretch of these seasons. There’s a lot of big stuff coming up and we’re excited to see it all! We’re also nervous, since this late in the season is typically when a lot of bad stuff happens.

In case you are curious as to what happens on both of these shows, all you gotta do is check out the official synopses below…

Station 19 season 5 episode 17, “The Road You Didn’t Take” – Vic and Theo respond to a domestic disturbance between the parents of a trans teenager; Jack learns shocking new details about his childhood, and Ben and Travis help a clinic patient that’s long overdue for medical treatment on a new episode of “Station 19,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (8:00-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

Grey’s Anatomy season 18 episode 17, “I’ll Cover You” – A former patient of Link’s, Simon, is in the ER with his pregnant wife; and Bailey receives an offer from Nick on a new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” THURSDAY, MAY 12 (9:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

These two episodes are going to progress things forward in a big way, but admittedly, the onus may be more on Station 19 right now since there are only two episodes left for it. Meanwhile, you’re going to have a chance to see Grey’s Anatomy for at least the next couple of weeks. For now, the plan is for there to be a two-hour season finale set for May 26. Both series will be back for additional seasons, and you don’t have to worry about that…

