American Auto renewed! Season 2 coming to NBC

For those looking for some positive news related to network TV comedy today, we have great news: American Auto is coming back!

The season 2 renewal for the series (starring Ana Gasteyer, Harriet Dyer and Jon Barinholtz) probably won’t come as that much of a shock to a lot of people out there. The ratings for the series were solid, at least in comparison to NBC’s other single-camera comedies. With DVR playback added, it is the most-watched out of any of their comedies currently on schedule.

According to a report from Deadline, the second season will span 13 episodes, three more than what we got in season 1. We’ll have to wait and see if there are some additional announcements coming.

In general, though, American Auto follows a tradition that NBC established with The Office, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, and more recently Superstore: It’s a unique workplace comedy that features a great cast and hopefully, will build an audience over time. Streaming is probably going to be key to the future of it and a number of other shows in the genre long-term, especially as audiences become all the more fragmented because of all the competition that is out there.

We should find out more about American Auto season 2 in terms of its timeslot and/or schedule placement next week, when NBC has their upfront presentation. Meanwhile, we should also get a chance to learn a little bit more about the future of some of their other comedies later today; there are a number that are on the bubble and typically, this is the week when most networks like to figure out what their future is going to look like.

