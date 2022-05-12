Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 21 promo: Save Stabler!

Tomorrow night on Law & Order: Organized Crime season 2 episode 21, you will see the last story before the finale — and also one of the most dangerous.

After all, at the center of this story is a hit being put out on Elliot Stabler, and he’s going to find out the news the hard way. To be specific, the promo below shows the character in a pretty darn precarious position with him having to protect himself at all costs.

Of course, all of this is yet another sign that the character is close to what he’s been seeking. You don’t put a hit on someone unless you’re worried! Of course, we’re curious to learn a little bit more about what happens from here. It’s hard to see this show without Elliot and, of course, we’ve heard the news already that there is going to be a season 3 down the road. Because of all of this, we do have a pretty clear inkling that the character is going to survive.

Yet, what other consequences could come his way? We’ve seen Stabler go through a lot in the season already, as he tries to both shake some of his demons and also be the person he wants to be in the present. Whatever happens the rest of this season, though, could prove to be a pretty enormous setback. You have to be prepared for that, just like there’s a chance that almost anything could happen. We wouldn’t be shocked if there is a big cliffhanger by the time we get around to the finale — we’d even welcome it, if it’s something that gets people talking more and more after the fact!

