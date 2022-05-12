Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 promo: The next part of the plan

Come Monday night you’re going to be seeing Better Call Saul season 6 episode 6 arrive on AMC, and absolutely there’s a lot of big story to come.

There are two episodes left before the show goes on hiatus, and it feels based on the promo below that one story will be front and center for most of the action: What Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler are willing to do to Howard Hamlin. They’ve already gone so far down the rabbit hole here in trying to expose him, so how far will they go in the end?

In the promo below for “Axe and Grind,” you can get a reasonably good sense as to where things are going — and beyond just that, the danger that lies ahead. It seems like Jimmy and Kim are crossing off more and more things off their list of stuff to do to Howard, but he hasn’t yet folded. They haven’t gotten what they want to as of yet and we gotta cross our fingers and hope for something more soon.

Yet, Howard is going to fight back now that he knows what they’re up to, and this is not the only battle on the horizon. It’s fascinating that we saw so much of the battle between Gus and Walter White on Breaking Bad, but there was another rivalry that existed before that. Lalo is an enormous problem, and we’ve already seen how far he’s willing to go to get information on his opposition. That could only get crazier from here on out, so prepare accordingly.

