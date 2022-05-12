Beyond the Edge season 1 finale: Will Colton Underwood, Ray Lewis win?

As we prepare for next week’s Beyond the Edge season 1 finale, there’s absolutely a lot to be excited and/or curious about. Take, for example, the fact there are still a handful of competitors left in the running.

One of the things that is the most interesting right now is that Jodie Sweetin could’ve been still in the running, but she opted to ring the bell at the end of the episode. She let Mike Singletary stick around for the final round of the show, and he and Craig Morgan will be taking part of teams led by Colton Underwood and Ray Lewis. They are the two finalists, and one of them will have a chance to raise a lot of money for their charity. It’s no surprise that these two are still in the running, since we’re talking here about former football players who have the athleticism to compete in the adventure to come.

Colton made it clear tonight that the finale is his “Super Bowl,” and these two have to pick their teammates and then compete in what’s going to be a grueling showdown for the grand prize. This will almost certainly be intense, but we hope that it’s also a little bit fun! One of the things about tonight’s episode is that it did take itself very seriously, and we understand that to some extent — but it’s nice when there are a few comedic moments thrown in here, as well.

Next week, we’ll probably have a larger conversation about whether or not there could be a season 2 down the road. We absolutely think that it’s possible, but a lot of the show’s success will likely depend on the celebrities who are on board in some shape or form.

