Station 19 season 5 episode 17 video: Andy and Jack’s road trip

Tomorrow night on ABC you are going to see Station 19 season 5 episode 17 — are you ready for what could be coming up here?

We know that there’s been a lot of really emotional stuff as of late with Andy, and we know that there is more still to come with her in the finale next week. The trial still needs an outcome, and we hope that no matter what, it leads to her being able to move forward more on her own terms.

Before we get around to exploring that further, though, we could be spending some time in this episode exploring Jack’s past — and also his brother! We can’t begin to say just how excited we are for this story, mostly because he’s felt like one of the most forgotten characters on this show for a while. We’ve mostly seen him in the context of romantic arcs, but isn’t it nice to explore more of his family life? We hope that there’s going to be a chance to explore that further. You get a small taste of that in the promo below, and we have a real sense of mystery entering this story. We just don’t know where it’s going to go! We just hope that there is something that the character takes away from this that she can use moving forward.

Oh, and beyond everything with Jack’s family life, there’s also the story when it comes to both Carina and Maya. They are doing their best to have a baby, and we’ll see exactly where things go from now until the end of the season. We’re sure there’s going to be some sort of further reveal here, and it could carry over further to a season 6.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 5 episode 17?

Are you glad for a big Jack story? Share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

