Domino Masters season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Fox?

Following today’s big season 1 finale, can you expect a Domino Masters season 2 renewal? Or, is it more likely that it gets canceled? It makes sense to come into this wanting some big answers, and we’ll at least do our best to clue you in on what we know — at least for now.

At present, Fox has unfortunately not announced anything when it comes to the Lego Masters off-shoot, which we weren’t surprised that they wanted at all. This is a silly, affordable show to make that they can plug in almost wherever they want in the schedule.

If there is a reason to ensure the show is coming back for another season, it’s simply that it’s an easy show to put on the air. If you’re Fox, you need programs like this, especially when you consider the fact that they are losing NFL football in the fall. They’re going to have that open spot in the schedule that they will be desperate to fill in some way. We’re not necessarily saying that they would fill it with this show, but it’s at least one of many different options that could be out there for them.

The one thing that could hold the show back are its ratings. As of right now, Domino Masters is pulling in around a 0.3 rating in the 18-49 demographic and then, to go along with that, close to 1.7 million live viewers. These aren’t fantastic numbers to put it mildly. There’s still a chance that it gets canceled on the basis of that alone.

No matter what Fox decides here, this is the sort of show that could get quietly renewed or quietly canceled. There aren’t always big announcements with something like this in comparison to some of the other reality shows that are out there. It’s best to be aware of this far in advance, since you may otherwise miss some sort of announcement.

