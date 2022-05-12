This Is Us season 6: Is Psych alum Dule Hill appearing?

Is this high time to talk about an interesting mystery pertaining to This Is Us season 6? It feels like it, though to be fair, we’d talk about Dule Hill at just about any chance we possibly could.

Here’s the mystery: It feels at least like there’s an outside chance the Psych alum could be turning up in the final two episodes here. After all, earlier this month Ca’Ron Jaden Coleman (who plays the youngest version of Randall) tweeted out a photo of himself alongside Jon Huertas and also Ron Chephas Jones.

At first, we wondered if this image could just be Hill visiting the set, or him showing up from filming The Wonder Years. However, the actor’s ABC comedy films on the other side of the country, and it’s hard to imagine an actor of his caliber randomly being on set late in a series’ run.

Unfortunately, there’s no confirmation as to if Dule is going to appear or not — TVLine could not confirm anything recently, and nor can we. Of course, it’d be interesting to see who Dule could play on the show, given that it’s hard to pinpoint any specific character. It’d also likely be little more than a cameo, given that there’s not a lot of time left in the final two episodes. (He was not in “Family Meeting” last night.)

There is a bit of meta-casting going on here if Dule is truly on the NBC show. The latest Psych movie on Peacock carried with it the subtitle “This Is Gus.” Meanwhile, Psych alum Timothy Omundson worked with This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman on Galavant, and has also appeared in a handful of episodes here as Gregory.

Do you want to see Dule Hill on This Is Us season 6?

Tonight's episode is all about the amazing and talented Mr. Jon @jonhuertas aka Miguel! You are so awesome, always funny and kind!! I hope we get to work together again!! Oh and these super talented gentlemen @DuleHill and @cephasjazz are so cool thanks for the 📸 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/di5HGL0qf7 — Ca'Ron Jaden Coleman (@CaRonJadenCole1) May 3, 2022

